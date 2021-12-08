OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Wall St inches higher at open after encouraging vaccine update
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after Pfizer and BioNTech said a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine was shown to have a neutralizing effect against the new Omicron coronavirus variant in a laboratory test.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.58 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 35,716.85.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.11 points, or 0.09%, at 4,690.86, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 3.73 points, or 0.02%, to 15,690.65 at the opening bell.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

