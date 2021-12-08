Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Wall St inches higher at open after encouraging vaccine update

Wall St inches higher at open after encouraging vaccine update

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City.
1 min read . 08:09 PM IST Reuters

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.58 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 35,716.85

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after Pfizer and BioNTech said a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine was shown to have a neutralizing effect against the new Omicron coronavirus variant in a laboratory test.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after Pfizer and BioNTech said a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine was shown to have a neutralizing effect against the new Omicron coronavirus variant in a laboratory test.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.58 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 35,716.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.58 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 35,716.85.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.11 points, or 0.09%, at 4,690.86, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 3.73 points, or 0.02%, to 15,690.65 at the opening bell.

MINT PREMIUM See All

4 reasons why Sensex surged 1,016 points today

6 Indian Companies Betting Big on Renewable Energy

Dateline 2022: A reality check year for stock valuations

Here is how to save long-term capital gains tax on real ...

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!