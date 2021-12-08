Wall St inches higher at open after encouraging vaccine update

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after Pfizer and BioNTech said a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine was shown to have a neutralizing effect against the new Omicron coronavirus variant in a laboratory test. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.58 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 35,716.85.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

