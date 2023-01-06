Wall St jumps as December jobs report eases rate worries2 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 09:29 PM IST
- Big technology and other growth stocks such as Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Meta Platforms Inc rose between 0.5% and 2.0%
Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Friday as a slew of economic data including cooling wages and moderation in US jobs growth in December calmed worries over the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started