Wall St: Nasdaq jumps over 1% at open as tech stocks roar back
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Tuesday as technology firms bounced back on easing concerns around the Omicron variant, while Intel jumped after plans to take its self-driving car unit public.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.96 points, or 0.56%, at the open to 35,423.99.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 40.30 points, or 0.88%, at 4,631.97, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 285.76 points, or 1.88%, to 15,510.91 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

