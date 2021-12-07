Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Wall St: Nasdaq jumps over 1% at open as tech stocks roar back

Wall St: Nasdaq jumps over 1% at open as tech stocks roar back

The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
1 min read . 08:14 PM IST Reuters

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.96 points, or 0.56%, at the open to 35,423.99

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Tuesday as technology firms bounced back on easing concerns around the Omicron variant, while Intel jumped after plans to take its self-driving car unit public.

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Tuesday as technology firms bounced back on easing concerns around the Omicron variant, while Intel jumped after plans to take its self-driving car unit public.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.96 points, or 0.56%, at the open to 35,423.99.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.96 points, or 0.56%, at the open to 35,423.99.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The S&P 500 opened higher by 40.30 points, or 0.88%, at 4,631.97, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 285.76 points, or 1.88%, to 15,510.91 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

MINT PREMIUM See All

We will focus on investing in essential categories: Pow ...

Safety and health top concerns for Indian travellers

Sensex Jumps 550 Points, Nifty Above 17,000; Metal & ...

6 Penny Stocks that Rallied 1,000%+ in One Year

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!