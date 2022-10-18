Wall St opens higher as Goldman, J&J results lift earnings mood; Nasdaq jumps 2%

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones jumped 2% at the open after a day of strong trading in Asia and Europe, as several big banks updated with healthy data. The S&P 500 rose 68.3 points, or 1.86%, at the open to 3,746.26​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 288.2 points, or 2.70%, to 10,963.98 at the opening bell.