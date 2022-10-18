Wall St opens higher as Goldman, J&J results lift earnings mood; Nasdaq jumps 2%

Major global equities rose on Tuesday, with sentiment soothed after the UK shredded its controversial budget and following a series of upbeat US earnings. Many US firms are reporting solid profits for the most recent quarter, including Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson. The investment bank rose 5% after delivering results that beat estimates.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones jumped 2% at the open after a day of strong trading in Asia and Europe, as several big banks updated with healthy data. The S&P 500 rose 68.3 points, or 1.86%, at the open to 3,746.26, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 288.2 points, or 2.70%, to 10,963.98 at the opening bell.
Goldman Sachs reported lower profits in its results today, but the firm still topped analyst expectations on strong trading revenues.
It follows positive earnings news from the Bank of America on Monday, days after JPMorgan Chase and others also logged solid numbers.
Johnson & Johnson, which brings in nearly half of its sales from outside the United States, beat third-quarter expectations but narrowed the range of its 2022 forecast due to the strengthening dollar. Shares rose 1.7% before the bell.
"Better-than-expected US earnings reports sparked a rally on Wall Street with positive momentum reverberating across European equities," Interactive Investor analyst Victoria Scholar told AFP.
"Risk appetite is picking up after a volatile week for markets, as corporate results look to be the main driver of price action today."
