Wall St opens higher on signs of easing geopolitical tensions

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq up more than 1%, as Moscow's withdrawal of some troops near Ukraine assuaged fears of a potential Russian invasion slightly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 120.02 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 34,686.19.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 27.61 points, or 0.63%, at 4,429.28, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 206.26 points, or 1.50%, to 13,997.18 at the opening bell.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

