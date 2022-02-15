Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wall St opens higher on signs of easing geopolitical tensions

Wall St opens higher on signs of easing geopolitical tensions

The Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, US.
1 min read . 08:28 PM IST Reuters

  The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 120.02 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 34,686.19.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq up more than 1%, as Moscow's withdrawal of some troops near Ukraine assuaged fears of a potential Russian invasion slightly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 120.02 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 34,686.19.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 27.61 points, or 0.63%, at 4,429.28, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 206.26 points, or 1.50%, to 13,997.18 at the opening bell.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

