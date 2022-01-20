Wall St opens higher on upbeat earnings

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as results from American Airlines and Travelers kept the positive momentum going for the fourth-quarter earnings season, a day after the tech-heavy Nasdaq index plunged into correction territory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.01 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 35,102.66.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.59 points, or 0.32%, at 4,547.35, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 122.60 points, or 0.85%, to 14,462.85 at the opening bell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

