Wall St opens higher on upbeat earnings

Wall St opens higher on upbeat earnings1 min read . 08:12 PM IST
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.01 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 35,102.66
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as results from American Airlines and Travelers kept the positive momentum going for the fourth-quarter earnings season, a day after the tech-heavy Nasdaq index plunged into correction territory.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.01 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 35,102.66.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.59 points, or 0.32%, at 4,547.35, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 122.60 points, or 0.85%, to 14,462.85 at the opening bell.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
