Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Wall St opens lower as Omicron fears grow after vaccine warning
Listen to this article

US stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday after a warning from vaccine maker Moderna's chief executive on the effectiveness of COVID-19 shots against the Omicron variant hammered travel, energy and banking shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78.95 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 35,056.99.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.02 points, or 0.32%, at 4,640.25. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 66.34 points, or 0.42%, to 15,716.50 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

