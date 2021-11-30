This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Wall St drops over 1% after Powell's inflation, taper comments
09:36 PM IST
At 10:57 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 458.64 points, or 1.31%, at 34,677.30, the S&P 500 was down 58.76 points, or 1.26%, at 4,596.51, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 193.42 points, or 1.23%, at 15,589.41
Wall Street's main indexes extended declines in choppy trading on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of higher inflation has increased and that it was appropriate to consider wrapping up tapering a few months sooner.
