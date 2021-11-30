Wall St drops over 1% after Powell's inflation, taper comments

At 10:57 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 458.64 points, or 1.31%, at 34,677.30, the S&P 500 was down 58.76 points, or 1.26%, at 4,596.51, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 193.42 points, or 1.23%, at 15,589.41

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wall Street's main indexes extended declines in choppy trading on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of higher inflation has increased and that it was appropriate to consider wrapping up tapering a few months sooner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wall Street's main indexes extended declines in choppy trading on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of higher inflation has increased and that it was appropriate to consider wrapping up tapering a few months sooner.

At 10:57 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 458.64 points, or 1.31%, at 34,677.30, the S&P 500 was down 58.76 points, or 1.26%, at 4,596.51, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 193.42 points, or 1.23%, at 15,589.41. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}