Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Wall St drops over 1% after Powell's inflation, taper comments

Wall St drops over 1% after Powell's inflation, taper comments

The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.02 points, or 0.32%, at 4,640.25.
1 min read . 09:36 PM IST Reuters

At 10:57 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 458.64 points, or 1.31%, at 34,677.30, the S&P 500 was down 58.76 points, or 1.26%, at 4,596.51, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 193.42 points, or 1.23%, at 15,589.41

Wall Street's main indexes extended declines in choppy trading on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of higher inflation has increased and that it was appropriate to consider wrapping up tapering a few months sooner.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

