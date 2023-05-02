Wall St opens lower on debt ceiling jitters, Fed meet in focus3 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 07:42 PM IST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.08 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34,017.62. The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.77 points, or 0.09%, at 4,164.10, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.58 points, or 0.12%, to 12,198.02 at the opening bell
Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. government could run out of money within a month, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision.
