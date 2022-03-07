Wall St drops 1% on inflation angst as oil soars

Wall St drops 1% on inflation angst as oil soars2 min read . 09:30 PM IST
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35.05 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 33,579.75
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
U.S. stock indexes tumbled more than 1% on Monday as the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia sent crude prices soaring and fueled concerns about spiraling inflation.
U.S. stock indexes tumbled more than 1% on Monday as the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia sent crude prices soaring and fueled concerns about spiraling inflation.
Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with financial and technology sliding 2%. The energy index surged 2.5% to its highest since May 2015.
Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with financial and technology sliding 2%. The energy index surged 2.5% to its highest since May 2015.
Countries from Japan to the United States discussed banning Russian oil imports in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine, helping Brent scale $139 a barrel in the session, its highest since 2008.
"When you've got the combination of impacts from the COVID pandemic, heightened inflation to Russia situation, it's a fix for heightened volatility," said Greg Bassuk, chief executive at AXS Investments in Port Chester, New York.
"We're very bullish on equities, but we're cautioning investors to brace for a rough ride over the next few weeks."
The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to 33.92 points after hitting an over one-week high earlier in the session.
Russia, which calls the campaign it launched on Feb. 24 a "special military operation", has told Ukraine it is ready to halt military operations "in a moment" if Kyiv meets a list of conditions, the Kremlin spokesman said.
At 10:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 358.68 points, or 1.07%, at 33,256.12 and the S&P 500 was down 50.95 points, or 1.18%, at 4,277.92.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 196.27 points, or 1.47%, at 13,117.17.
Bank of America fell 3.7%, dragging the S&P 500 banks index down 2.2%. Payment services providers Visa , American Express Mastercard lost nearly 4% after they suspended operations in Russia.
Cruise operator Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and carrier United Airlines Holdings Inc dropped 6.1% and 7.0%, respectively, to lead losses among travel companies, as the jump in oil prices threatens to again disrupt a nascent recovery.
Defense stocks L3Harris Technologies Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp and Lockheed Martin Corp gained between 3.3% and 4.6%.
Investors are awaiting U.S. consumer prices report on Thursday, with a hotter reading likely to seal a Federal Reserve rate hike later this month.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week backed a 25-basis-point rate hike at the central bank's March 15-16 policy meeting and would be "prepared to move more aggressively" later if inflation does not abate as fast as expected.
Traders now see a 99% probability of a 25 basis point rate hike by the Fed at its March meeting, while a 1% chance of no change in rates.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.02-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.89-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 46 new 52-week highs and 35 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 48 new highs and 293 new lows.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!