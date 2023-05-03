Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  US stocks edge up ahead of Fed decision
Back

US stocks edge up ahead of Fed decision

1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 07:58 PM IST AFP
Major US stock indexes dropped more than 1% on Tuesday as regional bank shares tumbled on renewed fears over the financial system and as investors tried to gauge how much longer the Fed may need to hike interest ratesPremium
Major US stock indexes dropped more than 1% on Tuesday as regional bank shares tumbled on renewed fears over the financial system and as investors tried to gauge how much longer the Fed may need to hike interest rates

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones was up 0.1% at 33,702.65. The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2% at 4,129.51, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4% to 12,123.07

Wall Street stocks edged higher early Wednesday after mixed corporate earnings as markets await a key US Federal Reserve decision.

Investors view a quarter-point interest rate hike as a near certainty, but are focused on whether Fed chairman Jerome Powell signals a pause on future increases.

Recent turmoil in the banking sector has complicated the Fed's efforts to tighten monetary policy to counter inflation.

But regional banks such as Zions Bancorporation and PacWest Bancorp climbed early Wednesday after plunging on Tuesday.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 33,702.65.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 4,129.51, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4 percent to 12,123.07.

Among companies reporting results late Tuesday, Starbucks dropped 6.9 percent and AMD fell 8.4 percent, while Ford gained 1.5 percent.

Eli Lilly jumped 4.2 percent after releasing positive clinical results of a donanemab, a new treatment for early Alzheimer's Disease.

 

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout