US stocks edge up ahead of Fed decision

Wall Street stocks edged higher early Wednesday after mixed corporate earnings as markets await a key US Federal Reserve decision.

Investors view a quarter-point interest rate hike as a near certainty, but are focused on whether Fed chairman Jerome Powell signals a pause on future increases.

Recent turmoil in the banking sector has complicated the Fed's efforts to tighten monetary policy to counter inflation.

But regional banks such as Zions Bancorporation and PacWest Bancorp climbed early Wednesday after plunging on Tuesday.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 33,702.65.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 4,129.51, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4 percent to 12,123.07.

Among companies reporting results late Tuesday, Starbucks dropped 6.9 percent and AMD fell 8.4 percent, while Ford gained 1.5 percent.

Eli Lilly jumped 4.2 percent after releasing positive clinical results of a donanemab, a new treatment for early Alzheimer's Disease.