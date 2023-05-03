US stocks edge up ahead of Fed decision

US stocks edge up ahead of Fed decision1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 07:58 PM IST
About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones was up 0.1% at 33,702.65. The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2% at 4,129.51, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4% to 12,123.07
Wall Street stocks edged higher early Wednesday after mixed corporate earnings as markets await a key US Federal Reserve decision.
