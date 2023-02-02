Wall St rallies as Fed's Powell nods to easing inflation after rate hike
Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday encouraged by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's answer to a question about easing financial conditions such as rising equities and falling bond yields in recent months
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed sharply higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation was starting to ease, in remarks he made following a quarter-point rate hike by the U.S. central bank.
