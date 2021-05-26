Wall St rises as Fed officials soothe inflation worries

At 11:33 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 26.54 points, or 0.08%, at 34,339.00 and the S&P 500 was up 5.61 points, or 0.13%, at 4,193.74. The Nasdaq Composite was up 54.62 points, or 0.40%, at 13,711.79.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}