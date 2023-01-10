Wall St rises as Powell gives no clear comment on monetary policy outlook2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 10:12 PM IST
- Microsoft Corp rose 1.2% after a report stated the software company was in talks to invest $10 bln in ChatGPT creator OpenAI
Wall Street's main indexes edged higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in Microsoft and Amazon, as investors assessed commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that steered clear of the monetary policy outlook.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started