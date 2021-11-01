Wall St: S&P 500, Nasdaq open at record high in a big week for Federal Reserve

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened at record highs on Monday, led by gains in Tesla and energy stocks at the start of a week packed with economic data as well as the Federal Reserve's potential move to slow down bond purchases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened at record highs on Monday, led by gains in Tesla and energy stocks at the start of a week packed with economic data as well as the Federal Reserve's potential move to slow down bond purchases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.09 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 35,833.65. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.09 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 35,833.65. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}