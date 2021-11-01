Wall St: S&P 500, Nasdaq open at record high in a big week for Federal Reserve

Wall St: S&P 500, Nasdaq open at record high in a big week for Federal Reserve1 min read . 08:49 PM IST
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.09 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 35,833.65
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened at record highs on Monday, led by gains in Tesla and energy stocks at the start of a week packed with economic data as well as the Federal Reserve's potential move to slow down bond purchases.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened at record highs on Monday, led by gains in Tesla and energy stocks at the start of a week packed with economic data as well as the Federal Reserve's potential move to slow down bond purchases.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.09 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 35,833.65.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.09 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 35,833.65.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.24 points, or 0.11%, at 4,610.62, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 42.87 points, or 0.28%, to 15,541.26 at the opening bell.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!