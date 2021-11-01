Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wall St: S&P 500, Nasdaq open at record high in a big week for Federal Reserve

Wall St: S&P 500, Nasdaq open at record high in a big week for Federal Reserve

A screen displays the company logo for semiconductor and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc. during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in New York City, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
1 min read . 08:49 PM IST Reuters

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.09 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 35,833.65

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened at record highs on Monday, led by gains in Tesla and energy stocks at the start of a week packed with economic data as well as the Federal Reserve's potential move to slow down bond purchases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.09 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 35,833.65.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.24 points, or 0.11%, at 4,610.62, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 42.87 points, or 0.28%, to 15,541.26 at the opening bell.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

