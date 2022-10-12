Stocks wavered between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday after a five-day selloff, but inflation and rate hike worries capped the gains after a higher-than-expected rise in September producer prices.
Stocks wavered between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday after a five-day selloff, but inflation and rate hike worries capped the gains after a higher-than-expected rise in September producer prices.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 10:16 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 128 points, or 0.4%, to 29,367 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 10:16 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 128 points, or 0.4%, to 29,367 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%.
Treasuries were little changed, with the policy-sensitive two-year yield holding near 4.3%. The dollar gained.
Treasuries were little changed, with the policy-sensitive two-year yield holding near 4.3%. The dollar gained.
The Labor Department's data showed prices paid to US producers rose in September by more than expected ahead of a key measure of consumer inflation due Thursday that’s set to return to a four-decade high.
The Labor Department's data showed prices paid to US producers rose in September by more than expected ahead of a key measure of consumer inflation due Thursday that’s set to return to a four-decade high.
US producer prices index rose 8.5% in the 12 months through September, slightly higher than an estimated 8.4% rise. The reading was still lower than and 8.7% increase in August.
US producer prices index rose 8.5% in the 12 months through September, slightly higher than an estimated 8.4% rise. The reading was still lower than and 8.7% increase in August.
Persistent inflation has increased concerns about the Fed's aggressive monetary action tipping the world's largest economy into a recession.
Persistent inflation has increased concerns about the Fed's aggressive monetary action tipping the world's largest economy into a recession.
"It's stubborn and some people are hoping that we had peak inflation and it's going to come down quickly," said Joe Saluzzi, partner at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
"It's stubborn and some people are hoping that we had peak inflation and it's going to come down quickly," said Joe Saluzzi, partner at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
"It is not going to be that way. That's what the Fed has been looking at and that's why they're raising rates the way they are. So this will take time and this is not going to be a quick thing."
"It is not going to be that way. That's what the Fed has been looking at and that's why they're raising rates the way they are. So this will take time and this is not going to be a quick thing."
Money markets are pricing in a 92% chance of another 75-basis-point hike in November. Investors will also scrutinize the Fed's September meeting minutes, due later in the day, for more clarity on the central bank's rate hike trajectory.
Money markets are pricing in a 92% chance of another 75-basis-point hike in November. Investors will also scrutinize the Fed's September meeting minutes, due later in the day, for more clarity on the central bank's rate hike trajectory.
"The thing we're looking for from the FOMC is some evidence that it is open-minded, that they will consider being a lot more flexible," said Hugh Johnson, chief economist of Hugh Johnson Economics at Albany, New York.
"The thing we're looking for from the FOMC is some evidence that it is open-minded, that they will consider being a lot more flexible," said Hugh Johnson, chief economist of Hugh Johnson Economics at Albany, New York.
"The comments are going to be just as hawkish as they have been."
"The comments are going to be just as hawkish as they have been."
Megacap companies
Battered megacap companies such as Apple, Amazon.com, and Alphabet were up between 0.58% and 1.16%.
Megacap companies
Battered megacap companies such as Apple, Amazon.com, and Alphabet were up between 0.58% and 1.16%.
Chip shares including Nvidia Corp, Qualcomm Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel Corp were mixed.
Chip shares including Nvidia Corp, Qualcomm Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel Corp were mixed.
The US is scrambling to tackle unintended consequences of its new export curbs on China's chip industry that could inadvertently harm the semiconductor supply chain.
The US is scrambling to tackle unintended consequences of its new export curbs on China's chip industry that could inadvertently harm the semiconductor supply chain.
The Biden administration has allowed at least two non-Chinese chipmakers operating in China to receive restricted goods and services without their suppliers seeking licenses, the report said.
The Biden administration has allowed at least two non-Chinese chipmakers operating in China to receive restricted goods and services without their suppliers seeking licenses, the report said.
PepsiCo jumped after lifting its forecast for the year on the back of better-than-estimated third-quarter profit.
PepsiCo jumped after lifting its forecast for the year on the back of better-than-estimated third-quarter profit.
Health care companies gained ground. Moderna surged after Merck & Co said it would exercise an option to work in partnership with the biotech on a messenger RNA cancer vaccine.
Health care companies gained ground. Moderna surged after Merck & Co said it would exercise an option to work in partnership with the biotech on a messenger RNA cancer vaccine.
Boeing Co slipped 0.74% after Credit Suisse started its coverage on the planemaker with an "underperform" rating and Street low price target.
Boeing Co slipped 0.74% after Credit Suisse started its coverage on the planemaker with an "underperform" rating and Street low price target.
Investors will also monitor comments from Fed's Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari, Washington's Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, and New York's Governor Michelle Bowman.
Investors will also monitor comments from Fed's Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari, Washington's Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, and New York's Governor Michelle Bowman.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.74-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.74-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and 41 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 7 new highs and 201 new lows.
The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and 41 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 7 new highs and 201 new lows.
The corporate earnings season begins in earnest this week. Domino's Pizza and Walgreens will report their results on Thursday. Big banks, including Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, will report results on Friday.
The corporate earnings season begins in earnest this week. Domino's Pizza and Walgreens will report their results on Thursday. Big banks, including Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, will report results on Friday.