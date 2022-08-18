Wall St slips as weekly jobless claims edge lower2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 09:59 PM IST
- Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors declined in early trading, with consumer discretionary and communication services stocks leading losses
Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday after latest data suggested labor market conditions remain tight, while investors assessed minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting that indicated a less aggressive monetary policy tightening path.