Wall St: Stocks fall broadly as job openings data adds to rate hike jitters

Wall St: Stocks fall broadly as job openings data adds to rate hike jitters3 min read . 08:50 PM IST
- Investors worry that high interest rates aren’t going away any time soon as the US Federal Reserve fights inflation
US stocks fell on Wall Street Tuesday, extending two days of slumps as a sharp rise in job openings added to worries about the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to bring down inflation.
US stocks fell on Wall Street Tuesday, extending two days of slumps as a sharp rise in job openings added to worries about the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to bring down inflation.
The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 10:40 am Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 249 points, or 0.8%, to 31,854 and the Nasdaq fell 1%.
The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 10:40 am Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 249 points, or 0.8%, to 31,854 and the Nasdaq fell 1%.
Markets have been weaker since Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated last Friday that the central bank will stick to its strategy of raising interest rates to try and tame the hottest inflation in four decades.
Traders raised their bets on a third straight 75 basis points increase in September to 76.5% from 70% before the US job openings data was released today.
Wall Street is worried that the Federal Reserve could hit the brakes too hard on an already slowing economy and veer it into a recession. Higher interest rates also hurt investment prices, especially for pricier stocks.
US job openings rose unexpectedly in July after a sizable upward revision to the previous month, underscoring persistent tightness in the labor market as employers compete for a limited supply of workers.
The number of available positions edged up to 11.2 million in the month -- topping all estimates -- from a revised 11 million in June, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS.
All eyes are now on the August non-farm payrolls data on Friday.
According to a closely watched survey released today, American consumers were much happier about the state of the economy in August, as worries about surging prices eased.
After three months of declines, the consumer confidence index jumped nearly eight points to 103.2 in August from 95.3 in July, The Conference Board said.
"Markets are so focused on Fed that a jobs number on Friday that's too strong will likely spook some folks. We really need Goldilocks here," said Jeff Buchbinder, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial.
"Stocks can go a little higher between now and the end of the year, but in the near-term we would expect quite a bit of choppiness as the market gathers more information on the outlook for the Fed and interest rates."
All S&P 500 sectors were trading in the red. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.13% from 3.11% late Monday.
Rate-sensitive megacap growth and technology stocks such as Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Nvidia Corp , fell between 0.6% and 1.1%.
The CBOE Volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose for the third straight session and was last trading at 26.41 points.
Adding to worries, Taiwan's military fired warning shots at a Chinese drone which buzzed an islet controlled by Taiwan near the Chinese coast.
Best Buy Co rose 4.6% after it reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales as steep discounts helped soften the blow to electronics demand from rampant inflation.
Twitter Inc dipped 1% as Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk sent an additional notice to terminate the $44 billion deal to acquire the social media company.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.55-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.90-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded six new highs and 102 new lows.