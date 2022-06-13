Wall St stocks sink again, as S&P 500 enters 'bear market'; Nasdaq drops 3%

The market's latest losses, which come on the heels of three straight down sessions, put the S&P 500 into a bear market, defined as a 20 percent drop from a market peak
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
US stocks sank early Monday, tumbling into a "bear market" in anticipation of more Federal Reserve monetary tightening this week amid runaway inflation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
US stocks sank early Monday, tumbling into a "bear market" in anticipation of more Federal Reserve monetary tightening this week amid runaway inflation.
Global equities, oil prices and bitcoin plunged on heightened recession fears triggered by runaway inflation. Another ugly session for equities left the US benchmark again on the brink of a bear market.
Global equities, oil prices and bitcoin plunged on heightened recession fears triggered by runaway inflation. Another ugly session for equities left the US benchmark again on the brink of a bear market.
The market's latest losses, which come on the heels of three straight down sessions, put the S&P 500 into a bear market, defined as a 20% from a market peak.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Around 35 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 was at 3,796.66, down 2.7 from Friday's session and off more than 21% from January.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.1% to 30,746.33, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index plunged 3.2% to 10,972.92.
US equities have been on shaky ground throughout this year, as central banks shift abruptly from easy money policies to aggressive tightening through phased-out stimulus programs and higher interest rates.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Friday's US inflation report has exacerbated this dynamic, undermining hopes that pricing pressures have peaked, or are peaking, and raising the possibility for even more aggressive rate hikes from Washington.
"The March report was believed to have been the peak in this inflation cycle, but the May headline CPI reading is now the highest since late 1982," said a note from CFRA Research's Sam Stovall, which cautioned about the report's "hawkish implications" for the Fed.
Among individual companies, Duke Realty gained 1.0% after agreeing to be acquired by logistics real estate firm Prologis for $26 billion. Prologis declined 7.1%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bitcoin crash
Bitcoin tumbled to an 18-month low under $24,000 as investors shunned risky assets in the face of the vicious global markets selloff.
The unit took a heavy knock also from news that cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network paused withdrawals, citing volatile conditions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"It is not very surprising to see such a strong downturn as we have noticed an increased correlation over the last few years between traditional stocks, which have also tanked recently, and the cryptocurrency market," noted XTB chief market analyst Walid Koudmani.
Patrick O'Hare, analyst at Briefing.com, said the carnage in the crypto market "is compounding worries about growth prospects due to the reduced wealth effect that also incorporates falling stock and bond prices."