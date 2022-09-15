Wall St ticks lower as rate worries persist2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 09:20 PM IST
- The three main indexes were struggling for momentum after a hot consumer price inflation reading on Tuesday sparked the worst selloff in more than two years
Wall Street's main indexes edged lower on Thursday dragged down by technology and growth stocks as investors worried about the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to tame inflation ahead of an interest rate decision next week.