Wall St turns sour as fears of second virus wave in US seep in, Dow dips 150 pts

Stock markets slid Monday as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections took their toll in volatile trading.

Key eurozone markets were down at the close, having given up early gains, while London managed to edge into positive territory in the final minutes of trading as the pound weakened.

On Wall Street the Dow Jones index was about 150 points lower by the late New York morning.

"Fears of a second wave are already emerging in South Korea, China and maybe even Germany which should be a lesson to those countries preparing for looser restrictions," said Craig Erlam, an analyst at OANDA.

Dollar strength, meanwhile, "pointed to a slight risk-off tone", said Fawad Razaqzada at ThinkMarkets, adding however that there had been no massive purchases of other traditional havens, such as gold or the yen.

Gold was up less than one percent on the day, while the yen weakened against the dollar.

Earlier, several markets in Asia had closed higher, but Shanghai gave up early gains to end marginally lower despite a pledge by the People's Bank of China to deliver "more powerful" policies to support the world's number two economy.

Observers warned that the global outlook remains murky amid concerns of a second virus wave hitting South Korea and China which have slowly reopened their economies.

- 'Statistical perversity' -

China on Monday reported the first new infections in over a month in Wuhan, where the outbreak started, leading to a pandemic that has crushed the world economy.

Official figures on Friday showed a record 20.5 million people were laid off in the US in April, sending unemployment soaring to 14.7 percent, the highest since the Great Depression.

"There is hope within this labyrinth of statistical perversity," said AxiCorp analyst Stephen Innes.

"The vast majority of job losers anticipate being recalled. Temporary layoffs on this scale have never happened -- like almost every data point in this jobs report -- and the hope is that it leads to a rather rapid return to work."

Elsewhere Monday, oil prices were mixed after surging last week on hopes for a pick-up in demand.

Saudi Arabia on Monday unveiled plans to triple its value added tax and halt monthly allowances to citizens as part of a series of austerity measures amid record low oil prices and a coronavirus-led economic slump.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

