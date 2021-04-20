Seven of the 11 S&P indexes were down, with investors piling into defensive stocks that are considered relatively safe during times of economic uncertainty: real estate, utilities , consumer staples and healthcare
Wall Street's main indexes fell for a second straight day on Tuesday as a spike in coronavirus cases globally hit travel stocks, while Boeing slid on the unexpected departure of its finance chief.
Seven of the 11 S&P indexes were down, with investors piling into defensive stocks that are considered relatively safe during times of economic uncertainty: real estate, utilities , consumer staples and healthcare.
Shares of airline operators and cruiseliners including JetBlue Airways, American Airlines, Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Corp, which were hammered last year as widespread lockdowns led to a halt in global travel, fell between 5% and 9%.
"Rising COVID-19 cases around the world is a risk," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.
"Investors may be taking a little bit of profit as they recognize that a lot the 'reopening trade' may already be priced in to the markets at this point."
Wall Street's main indexes scaled record highs last week as investors bet on stocks such as industrials and miners that are deemed to benefit from a faster-than-expected economic rebound, while richly valued technology stocks found favor after a retreat in bond yields.
On Tuesday, the technology-heavy Nasdaq, which comprises some of the best performing stocks from last year including Apple Inc and Tesla Inc, was down 0.9% even as Treasury yields ticked lower.
The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose above 19 points for the first time since March 31.