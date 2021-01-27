{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors parsed through earnings reports from companies including Boeing and Microsoft, ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement later in the day.

Microsoft Corp gained 1.7% premarket, as the software maker continues to benefit from remote working and learning trends globally.

Microsoft's results set a positive precedent for other technology-related companies including Apple Inc, Tesla Inc and Facebook Inc, which are set to report quarterly numbers later in the day.

Tech companies have recently come back into favor after blowout results from streaming service provider Netflix Inc , and as investors dumped economy-linked banks, energy and small-cap stocks.

The Fed is expected to keep monetary policy locked in crisis-fighting mode at its meeting ending on Wednesday, with investors also looking forward to relief from ongoing vaccinations and new government spending plans.

