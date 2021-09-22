Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Wall St update: Dow rises over 300 pts as Evergrande concerns ease; Fed in focus

Wall St update: Dow rises over 300 pts as Evergrande concerns ease; Fed in focus

Premium
Stocks are starting higher on Wall Street Wednesday, Sept. 22, potentially setting up the S&P 500 to break a four-day losing streak. 
1 min read . 07:42 PM IST Agencies

Evergrande's main unit said it had negotiated a deal with bondholders to settle interest payments on a domestic bond, which helped calm fears of an imminent default that could unleash global financial chaos

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

U.S. stocks traded higher on Wednesday as concerns over a default by China's Evergrande eased, with investors now awaiting policy cues from the Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day.

U.S. stocks traded higher on Wednesday as concerns over a default by China's Evergrande eased, with investors now awaiting policy cues from the Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day.

At 10:04 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 333.76 points, or 0.98%, to 34,253.60.

At 10:04 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 333.76 points, or 0.98%, to 34,253.60.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The S&P 500 rose by 34.21 points, or 0.079%, to 4,388.40. The Nasdaq Composite gained 81.38 points, or 0.55%, to 14,827.77.

Evergrande's main unit said it had negotiated a deal with bondholders to settle interest payments on a domestic bond, which helped calm fears of an imminent default that could unleash global financial chaos.

The S&P 500 has fallen for 10 of the past 12 sessions since hitting a record high, as fears of an Evergrande default exacerbated seasonally weak trends and saw investors pull out of stocks trading at lofty valuations.

Uncertainty over U.S. fiscal spending and a potential hike in corporate taxes have also chipped away at stocks this month.

Focus now turns to the Fed's decision, due at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) where the bank could possibly unveil plans to begin scaling back its massive coronavirus-related stimulus measures.

Positive readings on retail sales and factory activity this month had strengthened expectations for a taper announcement from the central bank by as soon as September.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Indian indices end flat; Nestlé, HDFC and ICICI Bank am ...

Premium

6 companies where promoters pledged more than 50% stake

Premium

India puts up good show in EM league table as Asian pee ...

Premium

Here are the big buyers ready to pay $1 billion for Ramky Enviro

But weakness in the stock market had analysts questioning whether the Fed would risk further volatility, given that any concrete announcement on tapering would likely trigger more stock selling.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!