Wall St update: Nasdaq opens at record high on earnings cheer

Wall St update: Nasdaq opens at record high on earnings cheer1 min read . 07:36 PM IST
- The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.36 points, or 0.05%, at 4,662.93, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 38.16 points, or 0.24%, to 15,849.74 at the opening bell
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq index hit a record high on Thursday, propped up by a slew of stellar earnings reports and as investors shrugged off the Federal Reserve's first steps to begin paring its pandemic-era support.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq index hit a record high on Thursday, propped up by a slew of stellar earnings reports and as investors shrugged off the Federal Reserve's first steps to begin paring its pandemic-era support.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.12 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 36,107.46.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.12 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 36,107.46.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.36 points, or 0.05%, at 4,662.93, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 38.16 points, or 0.24%, to 15,849.74 at the opening bell.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!