Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Wall St update: Nasdaq opens at record high on earnings cheer

Wall St update: Nasdaq opens at record high on earnings cheer

The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District.
1 min read . 07:36 PM IST Reuters

  • The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.36 points, or 0.05%, at 4,662.93, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 38.16 points, or 0.24%, to 15,849.74 at the opening bell

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index hit a record high on Thursday, propped up by a slew of stellar earnings reports and as investors shrugged off the Federal Reserve's first steps to begin paring its pandemic-era support.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.12 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 36,107.46.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.36 points, or 0.05%, at 4,662.93, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 38.16 points, or 0.24%, to 15,849.74 at the opening bell.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

