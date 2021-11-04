Wall St update: Nasdaq opens at record high on earnings cheer

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index hit a record high on Thursday, propped up by a slew of stellar earnings reports and as investors shrugged off the Federal Reserve's first steps to begin paring its pandemic-era support. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.12 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 36,107.46.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

