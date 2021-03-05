Wall St update: S&P 500 rises after solid jobs report

2 min read.Updated: 05 Mar 2021, 09:11 PM ISTReuters
Nonfarm payrolls surged 379,000 jobs last month after rising 166,000 in January
Powell's comments disappointed many investors who expected moves to rein in a recent jump in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield that has set the Nasdaq
The S&P 500 edged higher in choppy trading on Friday after a three-day slide, as data showing faster-than-expected monthly jobs growth reinforced bets on an economic rebound driven by massive fiscal stimulus and vaccination drives.
Nonfarm payrolls surged 379,000 jobs last month after rising 166,000 in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 182,000 jobs.
Powell's comments disappointed many investors who expected moves to rein in a recent jump in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield that has set the Nasdaq on course for its third straight weekly decline.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Thursday wiped off all of its gains for 2021 and stopped short of ending 10% below its Feb. 12 closing high that would confirm a correction.
The Russell 1000 value index, which is heavily comprised of cyclical stocks such as financials and energy jumped about 1%, while the Russell 1000 growth index, which includes technology stocks, slipped about 0.1%.
At 9:53 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.48 points, or 0.24%, to 30,998.62 and the S&P 500 gained 5.13 points, or 0.14%, to 3,773.60.
The Nasdaq Composite lost 36.96 points, or 0.29%, to 12,686.52, weighed down by a near 6% fall in Tesla Inc shares.
Costco Wholesale Corp dropped 1.5% after the warehouse club operator missed estimates for second-quarter profit.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Inc slumped about 6% on a $1.6 billion stock sale.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.5-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.1-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 85 new highs and 52 new lows.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.