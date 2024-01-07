Wall Street Ahead: Investors hoping high stakes despite shaky start; consumer data, earnings to watch out next week
The S&P 500 experienced a notable decline of 1.54% this week, marking the most significant weekly drop since late October.
U.S. stock indices navigated a volatile session on Friday, ultimately finishing slightly in the positive territory. Investors grappled with the latest macroeconomic data, which presented conflicting perspectives on the timing of potential interest rate cuts.
