Wall Street Ahead: Market looks steady as global equities head towards big monthly gains
Wall Street benchmarks, on Friday, secured weekly increases, with global stocks heading towards their most substantial one-month surge since November 2020. This occurred in a truncated and subdued trading session post the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, as per a report by Reuters.
