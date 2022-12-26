Wall Street and Fed flopped in trying to predict 2022

The extent to which many investors, analysts and economists were wrong-footed has left many looking at the coming year with a sense of unease. The big debates of 2023 are already under way: The Fed has signaled it expects to keep raising interest rates, and yet traders have been pricing in rate cuts. Company executives are sounding the alarm about a potential recession, but economists at some banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG, see the U.S. economy avoiding a downturn in 2023.