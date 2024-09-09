Wall Street: Apple stock in focus as all eyes on new launches

  • Before the opening of the US stock markets on Monday, Apple stock was trading at $221.20, 0.17% higher

Rajendra Saxena
Published9 Sep 2024, 06:02 PM IST
On Friday, Apple stock had closed down 0.70% at $220.82.
On Friday, Apple stock had closed down 0.70% at $220.82. REUTERS

As the Apple Inc. is set to hold it annual event on Monday, its stock will be in focus when Wall Street opens. 

The event will be held at Apple Park headquarters at 10 am PDT (1700 GMT).

Before the opening of the US stock markets on Monday, Apple stock was trading at $221.20, 0.17% higher.

On Friday, the stock had closed down 0.70% at $220.82.

The tech giant is likely to unveil its iPhone 16 lineup, focusing on how its flagship device’s features have been infused with artificial intelligence.

New versions of the Apple Watch and AirPods are also expected to be launched at the event.

In June, the iPhone maker had organised a developer conference during which it had launched Apple Intelligence.

The iPhone 16 lineup will be the first Apple smartphones designed around these AI features, though those will also be available on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Last year, IPhones accounted for more than half of Apple's $383 billion sales.

As the Cupertino, California-based company is betting the AI feature will push consumers to upgrade amid a slowdown in iPhone sales, its new devices will be keenly watched by the tech experts and rivals such as Samsung and Huawei.

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 06:02 PM IST
