Wall Street asks if Bitcoin can ever replace fiat currencies

“It potentially gives the ability to not be as beholden to the dollar over the long term, and be more independent of the existing financial system," said Brad Bechtel, global head of currencies at Jefferies. “Once you see one country go that way, it wouldn’t surprise me to see more."Ecuador, which has been dollarized for two decades, could also consider Bitcoin, said Emily Weis, a global macro strategist at State Street Corp. Colombia and Mexico, meanwhile, would risk disrupting their local currencies, even if they have large remittances and crypto interest among the local populations, she said.“Many EM populations already have an affinity for cryptocurrencies given capital controls, fragile local market dynamics, and volatility of local currencies," Weis said.