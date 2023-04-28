Wall Street bets big on Microsoft after its investment in in OpenAI5 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 09:18 PM IST
While other Big Tech firms buckle down on efficiency, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gets license to go full steam ahead. It’s all thanks to AI.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- When he was running Amazon.com Inc., Jeff Bezos, in no small part thanks to his background on Wall Street, had a knack of being able to talk investors into forgoing profit in favor of aggressive spending on expansion. If you weren’t prepared to go after the big ideas, Bezos convinced them, then what was the point?
