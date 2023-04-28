Wall Street bets big on Microsoft after its investment in in OpenAI

Google Cloud’s first quarter of profitability came thanks to simply shifting some of its costs to a different part of the income statement. Headcount has also never been higher — though the company pointed out that its workforce reductions would be recorded mostly in this current quarter and it was “meaningfully slowing" hiring. Alphabet has underperformed against all of its Big Tech peers so far this year, up only 22% on the start of 2023.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}