Wall Street bleeds: S&P 500 slumps 3.3%, Nasdaq sheds 4.5%, Dow Jones dips 2.7% after Trump’s sweeping tariffs

Rajendra Saxena
Published3 Apr 2025, 07:44 PM IST
AFP
AFP

Wall Street stock indices plummeted on Thursday following President Donald Trump’s sweeping ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs on US trading partners.

As of 9:32 a.m. Eastern time, the S&P 500 was down 3.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 4.5% lower.

Investors were fretting that the US economy will end up worse off from President Trump’s trade war.

Trump’s tariff plan on Wednesday came much harder than expected, as he announced a minimum 10% levy on all the US trading partners and slapped additional levies on nations with big trade imbalances.

Trump’s latest move has escalated retaliation from other countries and sent investors rushing for safe havens.

Bond yields drop below 4%

The yield on benchmark Treasuries fell below 4% for the first time since October 2024.

The 10-year yields declined as much as 13 basis points on Thursday to dip below 4%, the lowest level since before Trump was elected last year.

Most other yields also hit session lows.

Worries that the steepest hike in American tariffs in a century will hammer US and global economic growth is driving a fierce rally in global bond markets, with yields on European and UK bonds also plunging.

First Published:3 Apr 2025, 07:44 PM IST
