Wall Street breaks records on Covid-19 vaccine news; Dow rises over 1,300 pts

Stocks rocketed higher on Wall Street on Monday after Pfizer said early data shows its coronavirus vaccine looks effective. At 9:43 am in New York, Dow Jones was trading nearly 5% higher at 29,633.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to all-time highs on news that the Covid-19 shot being developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE prevented more than 90% of infections. The S&P 500 opened higher by 73.60 points, or 2.10%, at 3,583.04, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 151.43 points, or 1.27%, to 12,046.66 at the opening bell.

All the enthusiasm pushed up companies that have been hit hard by the economic toll of lockdowns such as small caps and travel stocks, with American Airlines Group Inc. and Carnival Corp. soaring more than 22%. Stay-at-home companies Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc. plunged at least 18% on hopes that a return to normal is on the horizon.

Shares of banks, oil and travel companies soared on Monday after Pfizer said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective, prompting investors to shift bets to beaten-down cyclical names from stay-at-home winners.

Sectors which had been the most hit by lockdowns, travel restrictions and social distancing introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19 made spectacular moves as traders rushed to price what could be a game changer for markets after months of being roiled by the pandemic.

By the same token, stocks seen as safe havens since the coronavirus started its worldwide deadly spread, sustained heavy losses, such as conferencing platform Zoom Video.

