Wall Street cheers US Fed verdict: S&P 500 clocks best day in 5 months, tech-rich Nasdaq soars on Powell's rate cut view

  Wall Street today: The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index led major indices, winning 2.6 percent to finish at 17,599.40.

Nikita Prasad
Published1 Aug 2024, 02:39 AM IST
The Wall Street bull sits between on Broadway and Exchange Place in the Financial District of New York, Wednesday, August 16, 2006. Wall Street bonuses will jump 15 percent this year, with investment bankers and equities traders reaping the rewards of rising stock markets and record mergers and initial share sales, according to a report released today. Photographer: Robert Caplin/Bloomberg News.
The Wall Street bull sits between on Broadway and Exchange Place in the Financial District of New York, Wednesday, August 16, 2006. Wall Street bonuses will jump 15 percent this year, with investment bankers and equities traders reaping the rewards of rising stock markets and record mergers and initial share sales, according to a report released today. Photographer: Robert Caplin/Bloomberg News.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.6% for its best day since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite soared 2.6%.

Major US indices spent almost the entire day in positive territory, hitting peaks during Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference before edging down a bit.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index led major indices, winning 2.6 percent to finish at 17,599.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2 percent to 40,842.79, while the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 1.6 percent to 5,522.29.

 

Canada's main stock index climbed to a record high on Wednesday, helped by gains for resource, technology and high dividend pay stocks, as the Federal Reserve signaled it could begin cutting interest rates in the coming months.

The S&P/TSX composite index ended up 286.14 points, or 1.3%, at 23,110.81, eclipsing the all-time closing high it set on July 16. For the month, the index was up 5.65%, its biggest monthly advance since November.

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 02:39 AM IST
Wall Street cheers US Fed verdict: S&P 500 clocks best day in 5 months, tech-rich Nasdaq soars on Powell's rate cut view

