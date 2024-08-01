Wall Street cheers US Fed verdict: S&P 500 clocks best day in 5 months, tech-rich Nasdaq soars on Powell’s rate cut view

The S&P 500 jumped 1.6% for its best day since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite soared 2.6%.

Major US indices spent almost the entire day in positive territory, hitting peaks during Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference before edging down a bit.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index led major indices, winning 2.6 percent to finish at 17,599.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2 percent to 40,842.79, while the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 1.6 percent to 5,522.29.

Canada's main stock index climbed to a record high on Wednesday, helped by gains for resource, technology and high dividend pay stocks, as the Federal Reserve signaled it could begin cutting interest rates in the coming months.