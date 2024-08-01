Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street cheers US Fed verdict: S&P 500 clocks best day in 5 months, tech-rich Nasdaq soars on Powell's rate cut view

Wall Street cheers US Fed verdict: S&P 500 clocks best day in 5 months, tech-rich Nasdaq soars on Powell's rate cut view

Nikita Prasad

  • Wall Street today: The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index led major indices, winning 2.6 percent to finish at 17,599.40.

The Wall Street bull sits between on Broadway and Exchange Place in the Financial District of New York, Wednesday, August 16, 2006. Wall Street bonuses will jump 15 percent this year, with investment bankers and equities traders reaping the rewards of rising stock markets and record mergers and initial share sales, according to a report released today. Photographer: Robert Caplin/Bloomberg News.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.6% for its best day since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite soared 2.6%.

Major US indices spent almost the entire day in positive territory, hitting peaks during Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference before edging down a bit.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index led major indices, winning 2.6 percent to finish at 17,599.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2 percent to 40,842.79, while the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 1.6 percent to 5,522.29.

Canada's main stock index climbed to a record high on Wednesday, helped by gains for resource, technology and high dividend pay stocks, as the Federal Reserve signaled it could begin cutting interest rates in the coming months.

The S&P/TSX composite index ended up 286.14 points, or 1.3%, at 23,110.81, eclipsing the all-time closing high it set on July 16. For the month, the index was up 5.65%, its biggest monthly advance since November.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.