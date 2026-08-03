Wall Street climbs as crude oil prices plunge, Amazon jumps 5.3%

Major US stock indices climbed on Monday after signs of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East sent crude oil prices sharply lower, boosting investor sentiment.

Market participants are now turning their attention to another busy week featuring corporate earnings and key economic releases. Investors will closely monitor the July US jobs report along with quarterly results from companies including Disney, McDonald's and SpaceX.

Advertisement

At 11:44 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 553.78 points, or 1.06%, to 53,038.81, the S&P 500 gained 91.12 points, or 1.22%, to 7,580.84. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 474.51 points, or 1.87%, to 25,848.37.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 274 points, or 0.52%, to 52,759.06. The S&P 500 added 15.1 points, or 0.20%, to 7,504.78, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 78.8 points, or 0.31%, to 25,452.66.

Investor confidence improved after US President Donald Trump refrained from launching fresh attacks on Iran over the weekend. Trump, who had warned of severe military action against Tehran last week, said on Saturday that the "parameters" of a potential agreement were taking shape. Iranian officials, however, denied that any negotiations with the United States were currently underway.

Advertisement

The prospect of reduced geopolitical risks weighed heavily on oil prices, with crude falling more than 5%.

Brent crude declined 4.9% to $83.65 a barrel, reflecting expectations that supply disruptions in the region may become less likely if diplomatic efforts progress.

"Obviously the market likes hearing that there may be some progress in the Persian Gulf," said Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers, according to AFP.

"We've heard this news before and it hasn't led to much, but the market always seems optimistic when they hear something of this type."

US Treasury yields also retreated as demand for safe-haven assets eased. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 4.68% from 4.75% at Friday's close.

Key Stock Movers Among individual stocks, Amazon.com rose 5.3%, pushing the company's market capitalisation above the $3 trillion mark for the first time.

Advertisement

Chip stocks, however, came under pressure. Shares of Micron Technology fell 4.9%, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) declined 2.7%.

Stocks of Alphabet and Meta Platforms rebounded 4.7% and 6.7%, respectively, from steep declines in July.

Apple shares shed 1.6%.

Shares of AI neocloud companies such as Nebius and CoreWeave rose over 13% each.

Marriott International equity declined 7.2% after the hotel operator forecast third quarter profit below expectations.

Also Read | Trump demands lower retail gas prices from Chevron and other oil companies

Bullion Gold prices edged lower on Monday as investors weighed lingering uncertainty surrounding the conflict in the Middle East against persistent concerns over rising inflation.

By 10:12 a.m EDT (1412 GMT), spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,029.84 per ounce. USgold futures for August delivery dropped 0.5% to $4,029.00.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.8% to $57.18 per ounce, platinum slid 1.6% to $1,616.42 and palladium dropped 1.8% to $1,251.16.

Advertisement

About the Author Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone o...Read More ✕ Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone of the editorial leadership team at Livemint.com. In his current capacity as Content Editor, he is responsible for managing the comprehensive editorial lifecycle of the publication. His role is multifaceted, encompassing the strategic selection of high-impact stories, original reporting, and meticulous editing.

Furthermore, Rajendra is instrumental in executing a sophisticated Search Engine Optimization (SEO)-driven content strategy, ensuring that the platform's digital content reaches a global audience while maintaining the highest standards of journalistic integrity and accuracy prior to publication.

Rajendra’s professional journey is characterized by a profound expertise in a wide array of critical sectors. His analytical depth covers global economics, commodities, and stock market dynamics (across both Indian and United States landscapes).

Beyond the financial markets, he possesses a keen understanding of political affairs, banking and finance, foreign affairs, and the rapidly evolving technology sector.

His eighteen years journey in financial and business journalism includes a significant tenure at Financialexpress.com and freelance contributions to The Hindu.

Currently based in Delhi, Rajendra holds a Master of Journalism degree from the prestigious Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC). His blend of academic rigor and decades of on-the-ground experience makes him a leading voice in navigating the complexities of today’s financial world.