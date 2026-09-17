Wall Street climbs as retreating oil prices boost investor sentiments

Wall Street’s major stock indices climbed on Thursday as retreating oil prices boosted investor sentiments, with the Federal Reserve's first rate hike under Chair Kevin Warsh reassuring of its commitment to tame inflation.
At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 420.6 points, or 0.82%, to 51,882.53. The S&P 500 rose 79.6 points, or 1.05%, to 7,631.44, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 399.4 points, or 1.54%, to 26,377.864.
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh voted to lift interest rates Wednesday, boosting confidence in the new Fed leader despite calls from President Donald Trump to lower rates.
"We have a Fed chair who has credibility this morning, which is important," said FHN Financial's Chris low. "He's a new guy, he proved he has what it takes to take inflation seriously."