Wall Street climbs at open on energy, banks boost1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2022, 08:41 PM IST
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 93.66 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34,261.75
|
Listen to this article
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday on gains in economy-sensitive energy and financial stocks, a day after hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve weighed on markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 93.66 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34,261.75.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 30.65 points, or 0.70%, at 4,380.58, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 168.87 points, or 1.25%, to 13,710.99 at the opening bell.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!