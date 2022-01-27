Wall Street climbs at open on energy, banks boost

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday on gains in economy-sensitive energy and financial stocks, a day after hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve weighed on markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 93.66 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34,261.75. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The S&P 500 opened higher by 30.65 points, or 0.70%, at 4,380.58, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 168.87 points, or 1.25%, to 13,710.99 at the opening bell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

