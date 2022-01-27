Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Wall Street climbs at open on energy, banks boost

Wall Street climbs at open on energy, banks boost

American flags fly outside the New York Stock exchange.
1 min read . 08:41 PM IST Reuters

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 93.66 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34,261.75

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday on gains in economy-sensitive energy and financial stocks, a day after hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve weighed on markets.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday on gains in economy-sensitive energy and financial stocks, a day after hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve weighed on markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 93.66 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34,261.75.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 93.66 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34,261.75.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The S&P 500 opened higher by 30.65 points, or 0.70%, at 4,380.58, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 168.87 points, or 1.25%, to 13,710.99 at the opening bell.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!