Wall Street cracks post US Fed: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 drop nearly 1% post Powell's comments on future rate cuts

US Stock Market today: The benchmark stock market indices on Wall Street cracked after the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced that a potential rate cut in the Fed's December policy is not a ‘foregone conclusion’ and quite far from the real picture.
“A further reduction in the policy rate at the December meeting is not a foregone conclusion, far from it,” said US Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.92% to hit the intraday low of 23,763.99 points, compared to 23,984.41 points during the early trading session. The benchmark index is trading 0.30% higher at 23,897.96 points as of 3:29 p.m. (EDT), according to the data collected from Marketwatch.
Other benchmark indices like the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.80% as the index dropped to its intraday low of 47,473.39 points, compared to 47,854.21 points during Wednesday's trading session. The Dow Jones is trading 0.45% lower at 47,490.22 points as of 3:36 p.m. (EDT).
The S&P 500 also dropped 0.82% to hit its intraday low of 6,851.91 points during Wednesday's Wall Street session, compared to 6,908.24 points ahead of Powell's comments.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.