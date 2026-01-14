Wall Street declines as investors digest bank earnings

The US stock market indices declined at the open on Wednesday as investors scrutinized quarterly reports from banking giants Bank of America and Citigroup.

As of 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 fell 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 1% lower.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.7 points, or 0.21%, to 49088.25. The S&P 500 fell 26.3 points, or 0.38%, to 6937.41​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 146.0 points, or 0.62%, to 23563.916.

A series of rulings from the US Supreme Court are anticipated Wednesday, involving critical legal challenges such as the validity of President Donald Trump's worldwide trade tariffs.

Recent economic indicators show November's US producer price growth met expectations, though retail activity exceeded forecasts.

On Tuesday, official data showed consumer prices rose in December as anticipated.