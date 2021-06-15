Wall Street dips as Fed meet gets underway; Dow falls 150 pts

2 min read.Updated: 15 Jun 2021, 09:31 PM ISTReuters
U.S. stocks eased on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit a record high earlier in the session, as a strong inflation reading for May raised caution that the Federal Reserve could taper monetary stimulus sooner than expected.
Assurance from the Fed that rising prices are transitory and falling U.S. Treasury yields have helped ease some concerns over inflation and supported U.S. stocks in recent weeks, with all eyes now on the central bank's statement at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
Data showed an acceleration in producer prices last month as supply chains struggle to meet demand that is being unleashed by the reopening of the economy. A separate report showed U.S. retail sales dropped more than expected in May.
"There is some concern about today's jump in producer prices and the fact that the Fed might have to change its wording to show that it has to become more vigilant regarding inflation," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.
"The Fed is still going to wait to make any decision regarding tapering. However, there might be some changes in its commentary in tomorrow's decision to show they are not asleep at the wheel."
The Fed is likely to announce in August or September a strategy for reducing its massive bond buying program, but won't start cutting monthly purchases until early next year, a Reuters poll of economists found.
The benchmark S&P 500, the blue-chip Dow Jones and the tech-stocks focused Nasdaq have gained 13.3%, 12.3% and 10%, respectively so far this year, largely driven by optimism about an economic reopening.
At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 150.94 points, or 0.44%, at 34,242.81 and the S&P 500 was down 10.07 points, or 0.24%, at 4,245.08. The Nasdaq Composite was down 78.58 points, or 0.55%, at 14,095.56.