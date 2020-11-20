Wall Street dips on concerns over fading stimulus, virus fears

Wall Street has suddenly begun to teeter-totter this week after a big November rally swept both the S&P 500 and Dow to record highs. Evidence is piling up for investors both for hope about the economy’s prospects next year and for fear about the damage accruing in the shorter term. The S&P 500 is on track for a 0.4% dip this week, on the heels of a 7.3% weekly surge followed by a 2.2% climb.