Wall Street dips on fears of slowing economic growth

At 10:17 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 11.74 points, or 0.03%, at 35,088.26, the S&P 500 was down 2.96 points, or 0.07%, at 4,517.07, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 43.66 points, or 0.28%, at 15,330.67.