Wall Street: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as bond yields rise amid roiling energy markets

US stock indices retreated on Friday as bond yields climbed amid roiling energy markets.
The intensifying conflict in the Middle East has triggered widespread liquidations in both equities and bonds, driven by fears that surging energy prices will fuel inflation and stifle global economic growth.
At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.8 points, or 0.10%, to 45,975.65. The S&P 500 fell 11.8 points, or 0.18%, to 6,594.66, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 101.4 points, or 0.46%, to 21,989.333.
The two-year Treasury yield surged toward its highest level since July, while the US dollar strengthened, recovering its losses from earlier in the week.
Although Brent crude’s rapid ascent moderated slightly on Friday, prices remain nearly 50% higher than at the war's onset.
Financial markets remain on edge as Iran continues to strike regional targets, despite Israel’s recent indications that it would avoid hitting the Islamic Republic’s core energy facilities.
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