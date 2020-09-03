The technology sector declined 5%, while communication services and consumer discretionary lost more than 3% each. At 11:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 633.96 points, or 2.18%, at 28,466.54, the S&P 500 was down 105.09 points, or 2.93%, at 3,475.75. The Nasdaq Composite was down 530.39 points, or 4.40%, at 11,526.06.